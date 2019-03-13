|
Louise Fuller, 96, of 11056 Williamson Rd., Meadville, passed away on March 11, 2019, at Wesbury UMC.
Louise was born in Edinboro, on April 6, 1922, a daughter of the late Hoyt and Ethel (Ryan) McLallen.
She was affiliated with Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church, Saegertown.
In 1998, Louise began working at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex. She previously had been employed by Nature's Way for 20 years and by the former Crawford Store for 20 years. A 1940 graduate of Edinboro High School, Louise went on to further her education by attending Edinboro College. She enjoyed bowling, cooking and baking, especially making peanut butter pinwheels for her family and neighbors. In her earlier years, she enjoyed playing Bridge. At age 86, Louise took a hot air balloon ride at the Thurston Classic.
Louise is survived by two daughters Lynn Nickerson of Meadville and Sandra Bahurinsky (Zack) of Stanardsville, Va., five grandsons Chad Costello, Todd Costello, Grant Nickerson, Ren Nickerson, and Dillon Bahurinsky, six great-grandchildren Chelsea Costello, Braden Costello, Payton Costello, Alec Costello, Joshua Costello, and Jacob Costello, and four nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by two sisters Janet Hagerty, Jean Culbertson and her former husband Victor N. Fuller.
Visitation is Saturday, March 16th, from 2-4 p.m. at Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville, where Funeral Services will follow at 4 p.m., with Rev. Philip Torre officiating.
Louise will be laid to rest in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital of Erie, 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
