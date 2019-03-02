|
Lucille Blackwell Kerr, 93, of Erie, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center. She was born on July 10, 1925, in Atlanta, Ga., daughter of the late Carl P. and Lillian Stiernberg Blackwell.
Rusty graduated in 1946 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish from Oklahoma State University, where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She went on to work for Phillips Petroleum Company in Kansas City as a Spanish translator, until marrying her husband Frank in 1953 and moving to Virginia. Rusty was a co-owner, with her husband, of a laundry and dry-cleaning business for 15 years, and later worked for Seelar Elevator Company as the head of bookkeeping. She was a member of Belle Valley Presbyterian Church, where she served as Deacon for three terms. Rusty played the harp as a young girl and was in a tennis league for over 25 years. Rusty was a devoted wife, mother, nana, and friend. She enjoyed family gatherings, vacations to the Outer Banks, and taking cruises.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank H. Kerr; her daughter, Lynn K. Farson; her brother, Carl P. Blackwell; and her sister, Lillian Blackwell in infancy.
Survivors include her daughter, Tracey Kerr Zewe and her husband Brad, of Pittsburgh; her three grandchildren, Kyle Farson, Joel and Greta Zewe; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Alice Adler.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday, March 3rd from 2 to 5 p.m., and are invited to a memorial service at Belle Valley Presbyterian Church, on Saturday, March 16th at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Memorial contributions can be made to Belle Valley Presbyterian Church, 1694 Norcross Rd., Erie, PA 16510. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 2, 2019