Lucy M. "Dollie" Fatica, age 95 of Erie, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, February 2, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in New Haven, Conn., on November 9, 1923, a daughter of the late Gaetano and Giovannina "Jenny" Vendrone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence J. "Mousey" Fatica; one son, Lawrence T. "Larry" Fatica; two granddaughters, Jennifer and Heather Fatica and 12 siblings.
Lucy worked as a silk screener at A.O. Smith for over thirty years. She was a member of St. Paul's and St. Jude's Catholic Church and the Legion of Mary. Lucy loved people and was a dedicated volunteer, especially with local nursing homes and hospitals where she would visit and say the rosary. She was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed golf, bowling and traveling. Lucy will be remembered as a very kind and generous person who was a friend to many. She had the wonderful gift of hospitality. Visitors to her home quickly became like family.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Park) Jones, Leslie (Carrie) Fatica, Len (Chris) Fatica and Laurie (Bob) Tice; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service there on Friday morning at 10:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church. Private interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace House, 1017 French St. Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2019