Marilyn A. (Will) Amthor, age 94, of Erie, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, at ForestView Health Care Center. Born on September 26, 1924, in Erie, she was a daughter of the late George and Clara Elizabeth (Schnell) Will.
Marilyn worked as a supervisor at Erie Resistor before dedicating herself to raising her family. She was a longtime parishioner at St. George Church and a member of the rosary society and welcoming committee there. For the last few years of her life, she attended St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community. Marilyn was a member of the Erie Philharmonic Auxiliary, the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers Wives, the Erie Yacht Club, the Erie Maennerchor Club, and the Zukor Club.
Marilyn and Richard were avid boaters who enjoyed sailing, but Marilyn's main passion was gardening— plants of all kinds flourished under her care. Marilyn loved spending time with her family and friends. Marilyn's home was always open to everyone and her kitchen was often full with family, friends, and good conversation. Sharp, faith-based, and wise, she was always a source of love and insight to her family, providing a listening ear and wise counsel.
Marilyn was an excellent seamstress in her younger years and also liked to crochet. She loved beautiful things. Marilyn liked to dance. She enjoyed travel, playing Bridge, reading, playing the organ, and staying fit. Marilyn was an excellent role model for aging gracefully, healthily, and faithfully. She loved a good joke and was the life of any gathering—always gracious and welcoming. Marilyn was generous with her time, talents, and resources. She supported many charities and always made time for family and friends. She was a woman of faith who told her daughters to "be kind, sweet, loving, and generous."
Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husbands, John Danko and Richard Amthor, to whom she was married 45 years; a brother, Gerald Will; and two sisters, Arleen Helsel and Edna Hetherington.
Survivors include her three daughters, Gretchen Marie Lindsey, husband Donald of Herndon,Va., Betsy Jane Wiest, husband Dave, and Mary Catherine Gibson, husband Robert, both of Erie; 11 grandchildren, Emily Gatesman, Patrick Lindsey, Caitlin (Carlos Hernandez) Lindsey, David (Beth) Wiest, Hank (Rebecca) Wiest, Louise Wiest, Richard Gibson, Charlie Gibson, Anna Gibson, Clara Gibson, and James Gibson; two great-grandchildren, Tess Wiest and Eleanor Wiest of Carlisle, Pa.; a brother, George Will Jr., of Erie; and a sister, Marge Patrick of New Hampshire.
Marilyn also always told her daughters to say, upon leaving any engagement, "Thank you very much; I had a lovely time." Well, we had a lovely time, mom. We love you and we'll miss you.
Friends may call on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on March 9th at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Joseph Church, Bread of Life Community at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Haven, a temporary shelter for homeless men, which is a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph, c/o 5031 W. Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506. Condolences and tributes may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
