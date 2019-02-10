|
|
Mark A. Colonna, 62, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 19, 1956 in Erie, a son of the late John A. and Agnes D. Portanova Colonna.
Mark was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament Grade School, Cathedral Preparatory School and Gannon University.
He had taught at Villa Maria Academy, Tech Memorial High School, and Benjamin Wiley Charter School. During his teaching career, he also coached soccer.
He is survived by his sister, Angela M. Colonna of Waterford, Pa.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
No calling hours will be observed. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019