Mark J. Williams, "The Moustache Man," age 66, of Erie, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, on January 16, 1953, a son of the late Bernard and Anne Dombrowski Williams.
He graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1970 and then received a degree from Mercyhurst College.
Mark worked at Erie Insurance for over 25 years in Human Resources.
He loved humor and was a funny, witty person. Mark was very social and enjoyed being with people. He had a kind heart, loved to make people laugh, and always enjoyed brightening people's days, especially with humor. Mark also loved art, visiting art museums and attending art show openings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Williams.
He is survived by his companion of over 32 years, Carol Drury and many cousins and friends.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 130 E. 4th Street, Erie, PA 16507. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Haiti Project, c/o Sterrettania Alliance Church, 6750 West Road, McKean, PA 16426.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2019