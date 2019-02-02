Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
130 E. 4th Street,
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark J. Williams


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark J. Williams Obituary
Mark J. Williams, "The Moustache Man," age 66, of Erie, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Erie, on January 16, 1953, a son of the late Bernard and Anne Dombrowski Williams.

He graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1970 and then received a degree from Mercyhurst College.

Mark worked at Erie Insurance for over 25 years in Human Resources.

He loved humor and was a funny, witty person. Mark was very social and enjoyed being with people. He had a kind heart, loved to make people laugh, and always enjoyed brightening people's days, especially with humor. Mark also loved art, visiting art museums and attending art show openings.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Williams.

He is survived by his companion of over 32 years, Carol Drury and many cousins and friends.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 130 E. 4th Street, Erie, PA 16507. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Haiti Project, c/o Sterrettania Alliance Church, 6750 West Road, McKean, PA 16426.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries