Mary Cloyd Carlson, 83, of Cumming, Ga., passed away on January 26, 2019.
She is survived by Charles Carlson, her husband of 62 years. She is also survived by her six children Richard (Janice) Carlson of Lula, Ga., Susan (Jeff) Wilgor of Wellington, Ohio, Kevin (Kay) Carlson of Lawrenceville, Ga., David (Sandy) Carlson of North Port, Fla., Gary (Pam) Carlson of Cumming, Ga., and Sharon (Glenn) Thomas of Marietta, Ga., in addition to 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren (with two more on the way), her cherished sister Margaret Cloyd Luthringer, and her two brothers Bruce and Daniel R. Cloyd.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alice Ochsenbein Cloyd Priest and Henry C. Cloyd and her brother Joseph S. Cloyd.
Mary attended Lorain Community College and graduated from Penn State as a pioneering female mechanical engineer. She continued breaking through in a male dominated field as a robotics engineer at Nordson in Amherst, Ohio and subsequently at General Motors Plant in Elyria, Ohio. She was a wealth of knowledge, all while keeping her family the center of her focus.
The Carlson family has lost our matriarch and we were all blessed to have called her Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, sister and aunt.
A celebration of life in Mary's memory was held in Georgia.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019