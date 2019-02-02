|
Mary Constance "Connie" Kennedy Monahan died peacefully, in her home, on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She was surrounded by loving family. She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 24, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Charles Thomas Kennedy and Bernice Graney Kennedy.
Connie lived in Erie all of her life. She attended Washington Grade School and Academy High School. She worked at various jobs, including U.S. Printing, until becoming a homemaker after marriage. After raising four children, she worked during tax season at Monahan and Monahan, CPA for many years. She was a voracious reader and had a particular affinity for Virginia Woolf. Her greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family. Connie lived her life with integrity and was a stellar role model for all who knew her. She was a superb listener who used compassion and humor in support of family and friends.
Connie is survived by her sons Matthew (Lynette) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Michael of Youngstown, Ohio, and her daughters Megan of Erie and Molly (Brandon) of Fairview, Pa. She is also survived by her sister Sr. Mary Claire Kennedy and her brother Jon Kennedy (Ellen). Her grandchildren are Jason, Kara, Maggie, Patrick Monahan, and Adam, Sarah, Nathan Lang. She has one great-grandchild Braden Monahan. She has over 30 loving nieces and nephews and dozens of grandnieces and grandnephews.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert E. "Mick" Monahan, and four brothers Charles, William, Richard, and R. Gordon Kennedy.
Friends may call on Sunday at the Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc., from noon until 4 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Monday at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Luke Church at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Connie requested donations be made to Hooked on Books for Kids, P.O. Box 3059, Erie, PA 16508, http://hookedonbooksforkidserie.org/, the R. Gordon Kennedy Scholarship Fund, Mercyhurst University Department of Criminal Justice, 501 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16546, or to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern PA, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506 http://ssjerie.org/.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2019