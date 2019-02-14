|
|
Mary Grace (Taccone) Welch, age 80, of Millcreek Township, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. Born in Erie, on April 21, 1938, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Martina) Taccone.
Grace attended Villa Maria Academy. In addition to enjoying crocheting and gardening, she especially enjoyed baking, and for many years, was a baker at Loblaws, and later Tops Markets.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Bud" Welch, Jr.; a son, Steve Welch; a sister, Evelyn Franz; and great-grandson, Joseph Carpenter.
Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Rosenquest, husband Charles, of Cassadaga, N.Y.; two sons, Daniel Welch, wife Lisa, and David Welch, all of Erie; a daughter-in-law, Linda Welch; two siblings, Isabel Graziano and John Taccone, both of Erie; eight grandchildren, Melissa, Michael, Laura, Tylor, Logan, Harley, Amanda and Abby; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, and may attend a prayer service there Saturday at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church at 11 o'clock. Burial will follow at St. Gregory Cemetery, North East.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 14, 2019