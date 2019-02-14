Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Mary Grace (Taccone) Welch, age 80, of Millcreek Township, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. Born in Erie, on April 21, 1938, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Martina) Taccone.

Grace attended Villa Maria Academy. In addition to enjoying crocheting and gardening, she especially enjoyed baking, and for many years, was a baker at Loblaws, and later Tops Markets.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Bud" Welch, Jr.; a son, Steve Welch; a sister, Evelyn Franz; and great-grandson, Joseph Carpenter.

Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Rosenquest, husband Charles, of Cassadaga, N.Y.; two sons, Daniel Welch, wife Lisa, and David Welch, all of Erie; a daughter-in-law, Linda Welch; two siblings, Isabel Graziano and John Taccone, both of Erie; eight grandchildren, Melissa, Michael, Laura, Tylor, Logan, Harley, Amanda and Abby; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, and may attend a prayer service there Saturday at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church at 11 o'clock. Burial will follow at St. Gregory Cemetery, North East.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 14, 2019
