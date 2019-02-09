Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pluta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Orzechowski Pluta


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Orzechowski Pluta Obituary
Mary Orzechowski Pluta, age 101, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on November 22, 1917, daughter of the late Walter and Aniela Michalski Orzechowski.

Mary was a member of St. James R.C. Church. She liked to crochet and knit, and go ice fishing with her husband.

Mary is survived by one son, Richard Pluta (Joan) of Raleigh, N.C.; two daughters, Joan Brochey of Harborcreek, and Jeanette Griebel (John) of Greene Township; one sister, Dorothy Ott of Erie; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edward F. Pluta; one brother, Theodore Orzechowski; and seven sisters, Rose Domowicz, Elizabeth Sandstrom, Stella Olszewski, Sophie Fijal, Helen Rychel, and Catherine and Theresa Orzechowski.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Monday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Ball Pavilion Patient Care Fund, at Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, or to St. James School Scholarship Fund, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now