Mary Orzechowski Pluta, age 101, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on November 22, 1917, daughter of the late Walter and Aniela Michalski Orzechowski.
Mary was a member of St. James R.C. Church. She liked to crochet and knit, and go ice fishing with her husband.
Mary is survived by one son, Richard Pluta (Joan) of Raleigh, N.C.; two daughters, Joan Brochey of Harborcreek, and Jeanette Griebel (John) of Greene Township; one sister, Dorothy Ott of Erie; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edward F. Pluta; one brother, Theodore Orzechowski; and seven sisters, Rose Domowicz, Elizabeth Sandstrom, Stella Olszewski, Sophie Fijal, Helen Rychel, and Catherine and Theresa Orzechowski.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Monday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Ball Pavilion Patient Care Fund, at Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, or to St. James School Scholarship Fund, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2019