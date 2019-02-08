Mary P. Luciano, age 97, died peacefully, at her daughter and son-in-law's residence in Fairview, Pennsylvania, on February 4, 2019. Born on Palm Sunday, March 20, 1921, in Erie, she was the daughter of Michele Picano and Rosina Arzano Picano, both of whom preceded her in death.



She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Michael D. Luciano, whom she married on May 17, 1943; an infant daughter; her older brother, John A. Picano; her sisters-in-law, Agnes Vogel and Ida Lopez; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthony and Vincenza Luciano.



Mary graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1939, and thereafter, until her marriage, she was employed in the County-Owned Property department and the Recorder of Deeds at the Erie County Courthouse. During World War II, she was the co-chairperson of the Victory Garden program sponsored by the City of Erie and the County of Erie.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Adrien M. Marnen, and her husband, James T. Marnen; her son, Michael A. Luciano, and his wife, Jomae Luciano; grandchildren Corey Marnen Kloecker and her husband, Andrew Kloecker, Daniel P. Marnen, Alexis Luciano Henderson, Makenna Luciano, and Graelyn Luciano; great-grandchildren, David Kloecker, Adam Marnen and Pierce Marnen; cousins, nieces and nephews; and her sister and lifelong best friend, Therese DeDad.



Friends and family will be received at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 West Sixth Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16505, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Great Lakes Hospice of UPMC Home Healthcare, 1700 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501. Arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary