A Wonderful Person
Mikki Deanne Bort, 46, of Albion, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 15, 1972 in Conneaut, Ohio, daughter of the late Fred and Valda (White) Bort.
Mikki was a member of the McLane Church in Erie. She was the founder of The Mikki Bort's Martial Arts Foundation in Albion, and she held a 5th degree black belt. She was very active in the Albion community, she was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, and was involved in Linked by Pink in Erie. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Mikki truly had a heart for people and over the years she has touched thousands of people's lives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Anne "Granny" White, and Michael Machalinski. She is survived by two sons, Cody Bort and his wife, Olivia, of Harrisburg, Pa., Roman Machalinski of Albion, a daughter, Hailey Machalinski of Sebastian, Fla., a brother, Paul Bort and his wife, Anna, of Solon, Ohio, and four nieces, Caroline Bort, Jessy Barker, Katie Machalinski and Kathryn Falvey.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Friday from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 49 Franklin Street, Albion, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Ben Distefano officiating. Burial will be private by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the educational scholarship fund for her son, Roman, care of the family. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 28, 2019