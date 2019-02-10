|
Mildred P. (Lozier) Biebel, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Sarah Reed Retirement Center. She was born in Erie on June 21, 1926, a daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy (Knoess) Lozier.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Lyle Lozier, her sisters Arlene and Irene Lozier, and her granddaughter Rhonda Sue Caldwell.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Robert G. Biebel, her children, Robert G. Biebel, Jr., wife Connie of Erie, Linda Caldwell, husband Ronald of Ocala, Fla., Richard Biebel of Union City and Ronald Biebel of Bellingham, Wash.; ten grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Mildred is also survived by two sisters Jean Polach, husband Joseph of Union City and Anita Troy of Florida.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 104 East 4th Street. Burial will be private in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is handling arrangements.
Mildred's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Sarah Reed Retirement Center for the excellent care and concern given to her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church, 130 East 4th St. Erie, 16507, or to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr. Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneral homes.com.
Feb. 10, 2019