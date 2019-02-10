Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
104 East 4th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Biebel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred P. (Lozier) Biebel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred P. (Lozier) Biebel Obituary
Mildred P. (Lozier) Biebel, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Sarah Reed Retirement Center. She was born in Erie on June 21, 1926, a daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy (Knoess) Lozier.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Lyle Lozier, her sisters Arlene and Irene Lozier, and her granddaughter Rhonda Sue Caldwell.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Robert G. Biebel, her children, Robert G. Biebel, Jr., wife Connie of Erie, Linda Caldwell, husband Ronald of Ocala, Fla., Richard Biebel of Union City and Ronald Biebel of Bellingham, Wash.; ten grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Mildred is also survived by two sisters Jean Polach, husband Joseph of Union City and Anita Troy of Florida.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 104 East 4th Street. Burial will be private in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is handling arrangements.

Mildred's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Sarah Reed Retirement Center for the excellent care and concern given to her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church, 130 East 4th St. Erie, 16507, or to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr. Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneral homes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.