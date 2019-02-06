|
Minerva M. "Minnie" Dick, age 76, of Harborcreek, residing in Macon, Ga., passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born in Indiana, Pa. on March 31, 1942, daughter of the late Geraldine Frye.
Minnie worked at General Electric Co. until her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne C. Curtis (Stephen), of Milledgeville, Ga.; son, Steven L. Dick of McKean; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, John Jerome Dick; and a son, John Alan Dick.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m., conducted by Rev. Al Gesler, Jr. of Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2019