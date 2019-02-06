Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Interment
Following Services
Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery
Minerva M. Minnie Dick Obituary
Minerva M. "Minnie" Dick, age 76, of Harborcreek, residing in Macon, Ga., passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born in Indiana, Pa. on March 31, 1942, daughter of the late Geraldine Frye.

Minnie worked at General Electric Co. until her retirement.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne C. Curtis (Stephen), of Milledgeville, Ga.; son, Steven L. Dick of McKean; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, John Jerome Dick; and a son, John Alan Dick.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m., conducted by Rev. Al Gesler, Jr. of Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2019
