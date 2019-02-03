|
|
Miriam "Mimi" McDonnell, age 55, of Corry, Pa., and formerly of Erie, passed away suddenly, in the loving presence of her family and supportive caretakers. Mimi was born July 1, 1963; she is the daughter of the late Margaret McDonnell.
Mimi was a resident of the Barber National Institute in Corry, Pa., where she developed lifelong friendships and was given outstanding care. Mimi was well known for her charismatic dress and love for dining out. She expressed her love to all with her "unforgettable bear hugs" and touched the hearts of many forever.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bertha and Roger McDonnell, aunts, Betty McDonnell and Sr. Mary Rogers, uncle, Joseph Sobelewski and cousin, Joey Sobelewski.
Mimi is survived by her aunt, Carol Sobelewski, of Erie, cousin, Thomas (Denise) Sobelewski, of Philadelphia, Pa., along with several other cousins, and also her dear friend, Kent.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, on Monday, February 4th from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Burial will be private, at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dr. Gertrude A. Barber Foundation, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019