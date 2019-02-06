|
Myrtle Ann Fried, age 76, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Western Reserve Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness. She was born in Erie on December 31, 1942, daughter of the late Harold and Marion Marsh Fried.
Myrtle Ann was a member of Cascade United Methodist Church. She was employed with Keystone Laundry until her retirement.
In addition to her parents, Myrtle Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Fried Rocco.
She is survived by one sister, Susan Dunn (Terry); one brother, Harold "Chip" Fried; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th St., on Thursday, February 7 from noon until the time of the Memorial Service there at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2019