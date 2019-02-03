|
Nancy A. Downey, 68, of Edinboro, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic. She was born in Indianpolis, Ind., on January 20, 1951, the daughter of the late James and Patricia Knipp.
Nancy graduated from Corry High School and went on to attain a B.A. in Liberal Arts from Penn State University, as well as a B.A. in Speech and Hearing Therapy and M.A. in Special Education from Edinboro University. She was a 37 year veteran of the Northwest Tri County Intermediate Unit. Most recently she was Supervisor of Training and Consultation within the Department of Curriculum Instruction and Assessment there.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Paul J. Downey; two daughters, Sadie (Danny) Gillette, of Alexandria, Va., and Erin (Phil) Sartori, of Fairfax, Va.; a son, Nick Downey (fiancé, Maggie Adamski), of Edinboro; a sister, Diana (Lee) Sundermeier, of Bowling Green, Ohio; seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Friends may call at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 128 Sunset Dr., Edinboro, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 6 p.m. Fellowship will follow at the Edinboro Vol. Fire Dept., 125 Meadville Street, Edinboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nancy Downey Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit Foundation, 252 Waterford St., Edinboro, PA 16412, or the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508. To send condolences and read full obituary, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
