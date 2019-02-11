|
Patricia A. Homan, age 86, of Erie, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was born in Wesleyville on November 11, 1932, daughter of the late Eddie and Hortense Hanson.
Pat was a 1951 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. She was employed at General Telephone and Erie Insurance, from where she retired after many years. Pat enjoyed swimming and gardening. She was also a part of her high school friends' luncheon group.
Family was Pat's highest priority in life and loved spending time with everyone, especially on holidays and beautiful summer days. She enjoyed volunteer work at Emmanuel Preschool, where she liked reading to the children.
Pat is survived by her children, Renee Stappenbacher of Harborcreek, Gary Homan (Melinda) of Cranesville, Lisa Harman (fiancé, Jim Gottschling) of Erie, Gregory Homan (Janet) of Harborcreek, Lorraine Homan of Erie, and Christine Pollock (Rob) of Harborcreek; her grandchildren, Michael (Michele), Ryan (Jess), and Benjamin Homan, Christopher Harman (Dawn), Jennifer Pietrasiewicz, Tiffany Homan, and Allison Pollock; her great-grandchildren, Justin Applebee, Austin Homan, Hudson Homan, and Jenna Bacon; her great-great-grandchildren, Owen, Emma and Tucker Applebee; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria Schmitter, and Shirley Kleeburg; two brothers, Eddie Hanson, Jr., and Leonard Hanson; and one great-grandson, Dustin Harman.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Thursday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Harry Johns, III. Interment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of NW PA, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 11, 2019