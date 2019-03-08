|
Patricia Jo Feltz, age 74, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born June 6, 1944, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Joseph "Joe" and Josephine "Jo" Zeno.
Patty Jo attended Our Lady of Peace Elementary and Central Catholic High School in Canton, Ohio, graduating in 1961. She then graduated from Kent State University in 1965. She taught school for more than 45 years in Canton, Erie and Raleigh, North Carolina. She loved teaching so much that, after retiring at age 68, she immediately returned to substitute teaching in the fall of that year.
She was a lifelong baseball fan and still enjoyed scoring games by hand. She shared her passion of the Cleveland Indians and reading with her dearest friend and teaching colleague, Kathy Keys. She was legendary for her cookie baking and filled many holiday tables and the weddings of family and friends—and even friends of friends — with her Italian creations. She also loved visits from her grand-dog, Winnie, especially when she wasn't feeling up to her daily six-mile walks with Jerry. Patty Jo and Jerry recently moved back to the Erie area to be close to family and became members of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Fairview. She was always known for praying for others and her "prayer chains."
Patty Jo is survived by her husband Jerome "Jerry," daughter Lorianne "LA," son Mark, daughter-in-law Kelli, and the loves of her life, granddaughters Madeleine and Paige. She is also survived by her brother Anthony "Bud" Zeno, her nephew Joseph, his wife Mary, and their five children, whom she loved like grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all who overwhelmed Patty Jo with their visits, letters, cards and phone calls during her illness, and especially their prayers.
Friends may call at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 7100 West Ridge Road, Fairview, on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Tom Tyler as celebrant. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Professional services are entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
In lieu of flowers, and in gratitude to the dedicated nurses, doctors and caring employees at both organizations, memorial donations may be made to the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505, or to the Hamot Health Foundation, 302 French Street, Erie, PA 16507.
