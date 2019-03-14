|
Patrick J. Connelly, 57, of Cambridge Springs, died unexpectedly, in the home that he loved and shared with his wife and children, whom he cherished, on Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born in Oil City, Pa., on October 18, 1961, the son of Bernadette Connelly and the late Daniel J. Connelly.
A man of few words, but wise and insightful, he was a remarkable father, husband, and son. He loved his family, his dogs, and had a passion for golf, running, and biking, and was a lover of the outdoors. He was affectionately competitive in many things he did. He was also an avid reader. He was a Pittsburgh sports enthusiast.
He graduated from Oil City High School in 1980, where he excelled in Track and Field and Cross Country. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Clarion University, before going on to Penn State Behrend, earning his MBA.
During college, he worked as a meter reader in Titusville for National Fuel.
He started his professional career attaining the level of District Manager for Service Master, which covered General McLane, Millcreek, and Slippery Rock School Districts.
He was currently employed at Penncrest School District as Plant Facilities and Transportation Manager.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, taught Religious Education, and was head of the buildings and grounds at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Edinboro.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Wendi Connelly; two sons, Nolan Buser of Erie, and Ryan Connelly of Cambridge Springs; a daughter, Amanda Connelly of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Daniel (Jane) Connelly of Oil City and Tom (Jill) Connelly of Edinboro; and four sisters, Marie Connelly of Erie, Jeanne (David) Espey of Edinboro, Theresa Connelly of Erie, and Ann (Mark) Ruby of Oil City.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 128 Sunset Dr., Edinboro, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Dan Hoffman officiating.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church or to the , 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
