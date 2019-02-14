|
Paul Leroy Hoyt, age 73, of North East, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was born on July 14, 1945, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Milton and Olive (Steinhoff) Hoyt.
Paul was the owner and operator of Paul's Home Repair In North East for 38 years. Paul loved hunting, fishing, and playing pool. He also enjoyed spending time in his "little bit of paradise" backyard, watching his pond and flowers. Most of all, however, Paul loved his family, as he said, "family is everything." People were always drawn to Paul's demeanor with his quick wit and charisma. Paul will be sadly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Milton Hoyt Jr. and Lloyd Hoyt; and brothers-in-law, Richard Albert and Merle Kifer.
He is survived by his best friend and wife of 53 years, Boneita "Bonnie," whom he married on September 4, 1965; daughters, Paula Arrigo (Greg) of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and Kimberly (Charles) Kimmy of North East; son, Patrick (Becky) Hoyt of North East; a brother, Robert (Betty) Hoyt of North East; sisters, Kay (Rich) Buss of Fort Myers, Fla., Irene Zellis of North East, and Mary Albert of North East; sister-in-law, Mary Mantsch; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, all of whom he adored; also several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake St., North East, Pa., on Friday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 8:00 p.m. Co-officiating the service are Rev. Michael Grove and Rev. Dorothy Hilliard. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery.
