|
|
Paul Smolinsky, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on October 30, 1933, a son of the late Paul and Josephine (Zohorsky) Smolinsky.
Paul became a member of the Barber National Institute family in 1976. He was an active member of the Institute's Senior Center since 1999, from where he recently retired. Paul enjoyed spending time with his late sister Mary. He found great joy in celebrating his polish heritage, his weekly trips to Trawka's Market, Polka music and watching Western movies. Paul shared his home with others, where he gained lifelong friendships.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Peter, Frank, Dominic, and Bernard, and a sister, Mary Smolinsky.
Paul is survived by his nephews, Michael, Mark, and Phillip Smolinsky, a family friend, Hannalore Ranft, and his Barber National Institute Family.
Friends are invited to visit on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until a time of service at 6 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery.
A special "thank you" goes out to all the staff, past and present, that took such good care of Paul, especially those at West Street, Kimberly Drive, and the Senior Center throughout his many years at the Institute.
Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 11, 2019