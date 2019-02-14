|
Pearl G. (Siler) Adiutori, age 95, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Born in Erie, on November 30, 1923, she was the daughter of Roy and Mary (Long) Siler.
Pearl went to school at St. Peter Cathedral School. She enjoyed traveling, dancing and singing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vito C. Adiutori, in 2012.
She is survived by two children, Celeste Raydo, husband Stephen, of Erie and David Adiutori, wife Pam, of Beaver Falls, Pa.; two grandchildren, Christopher Raydo, wife Kristin and Michelle Raydo; and two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Elise. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and may attend a funeral Mass at St. Peter Cathedral, 230 W. 10th Street, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Private burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Pearl's family wishes to thank the staff at Elmwood Gardens for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Elmwood Gardens, 2628 Elmwood Avenue, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
