Philip M. Trejchel, age 84, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born in Erie, on September 13, 1934, a son of the late Alois and Wanda (Niedgelski) Trejchel.
Phil was baptized, received his first communion and was confirmed at St. Casmir Church. He graduated from St. Casmir School in 1948 and Erie Tech in 1952. He went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Navy for four years before becoming a member of the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department for twenty years. He was in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves for over twenty years and was a veteran of Desert Storm. He worked at the PLCB State Stores from 1980 until his retirement in 1998.
Phil had been a volunteer firefighter at West Ridge Fire Department for 8 years. He was a member of American Legion, Post # 773 and VFW, Post # 470. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Peace Church and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 11454, as well as a member of the Color Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Wanda and Rita Trejchel; and his twin brother, Al Trejchel.
Phil is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Patricia (Forrester) Trejchel; two daughters, Julie O'Hara, husband Daniel and Amy Trejchel, both of Atlanta, Ga.; two sons, Michael Trejchel, wife Ann of Atlanta, Ga. and Daniel Trejchel of Davenport, Iowa; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by a brother, Bernard Trejchel, wife Joyce of Erie; and a sister Elizabeth "Becky" Lydic, husband Ben of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard. A service will be held there on Friday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 429 East Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16504. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
