|
|
Phyllis "Nannie" Marie (Bunce) Humes, 80, of Cambridge Springs, Pa., passed away February 7, 2019. She was born March 5, 1938, to Howard and Mary Bunce of Troy Center.
Phyllis married Richard Duane Humes on August 9, 1958, and he preceded her in death March 21, 2009.
Phyllis was a 1956 graduate of Townville High School. She continued to work at South Park Avenue Plaza Office in Meadville for over 40 years. She spent her life giving her time to various organizations including the Lions Club, the Shriner's Zem Zem, and Richmond Township Recreation Board as well as serving as Judge of Elections for Crawford County for several years.
She lived how she wanted to and wouldn't let anyone sway her. She was feisty, independent, and a tad stubborn, but she was one of the most loving, giving and thoughtful people you could know. She lived to help others and never believed in slowing down. Her joy in life was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. While she had three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren of her own, she was "Nannie" to everyone that knew her.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard; son, Stephen Humes; sisters, Dorothy Eddy and Betty Colgan; brother, Nelson Bunce; and in-laws, Clifford Eddy, Marilyn, and Edward Castile, Harold Colgan, Fred Humes, and Tony Sciere.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Sam) Schnauber and son-in-law Barry Schnauber of Pittsburgh, grandchildren Matthew Schnauber and wife Kristen of Pittsburgh, Alisha Sawyer and husband Chris of Cincinnati, and Danielle Schnauber of Pittsburgh; her great-grandchildren Nolan, Nora, Roman, and Braylen; siblings Ruth Conaway (Ted) and Doris Wheeling (Ed), sisters-in-law Joanne Bunce, Macie McElhaney, Joyce Sciere, and Dolly Humes.
Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home & Crematory, 614 Baldwin Street, Meadville, Pa. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Children's Heart Foundation, https://www.childrensheartfoundation.org.
Please sign Phyllis' online guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home & Crematory, 614 Baldwin Street, Meadville, Pa.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019