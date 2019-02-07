|
|
Priscilla B. Pryce, age 71, of Erie, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Saint Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Ebensburg, Pa., on May 27, 1947, a daughter of the late John D. Pryce and Nancy Yarnall Davis Pryce.
Priscilla grew up in Ebensburg and Pittsburgh, Pa. She received her BA degree from Simmons University in Boston and her MBA from Columbia University in New York. Priscilla worked in finance at Moore, Leonard & Lynch and at Saint Vincent Health Systems. She taught at Robert Morris University, Villa Maria College, Gannon University and Villa Maria Academy. Priscilla served on a number on community boards and was always a fierce advocate for woman's rights and social justice.
In addition to her parents, Priscilla was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Davis Pryce Jr.
Survivors include her husband of forty years, Robert H. Cox; two sons, Nathan R. Cox M.D. and his wife Anjani Reddy M.D. of Los Angeles, Calif., and Thomas S. Cox of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two beloved stepsons, Brian E. Cox and his wife Michelle of Mendham, N.J. and David B. Cox of Apex, N.C.; six grandchildren, Rohan, Devraj, Andrew, Allison, Isabelle and Madeline Cox; a sister, Christine Webler and her husband Edward of Chicago, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews survive.
Friends are invited to gather at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will be private.
Memorials may be made to Saint Mary's Home of Erie, 607 E 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 7, 2019