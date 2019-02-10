Raymond A. Parenti, 75, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.



He was born April 21, 1943 in Erie, a son of the late Raymond and Cora Forfia Parenti.



Raymond served in the United States Air Force. He owned and operated Parenti's Pizza, and Raymond's Restaurant and Banquet Hall. He had served in prison ministry for 24 years.



He is survived by his wife Joan Rita Polancy Parenti of Erie; one daughter, Denise Paczewitz (Dean), of Michigan; one son, Raymond A. Parenti of Maryland; one brother, Dr. James Parenti (Diane) of Erie; and one sister, Corinne Parenti of Erie. Also surviving are two grandchildren Daniel and Elizabeth Paczewitz, and nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Private burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Erie City Mission, 1017 French St, Erie, PA 16501. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019