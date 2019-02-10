Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home
2122 Raspberry Street
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
John R. Orlando Funeral Hom
2122 Raspberry Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Parenti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond A. Parenti


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond A. Parenti Obituary
Raymond A. Parenti, 75, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.

He was born April 21, 1943 in Erie, a son of the late Raymond and Cora Forfia Parenti.

Raymond served in the United States Air Force. He owned and operated Parenti's Pizza, and Raymond's Restaurant and Banquet Hall. He had served in prison ministry for 24 years.

He is survived by his wife Joan Rita Polancy Parenti of Erie; one daughter, Denise Paczewitz (Dean), of Michigan; one son, Raymond A. Parenti of Maryland; one brother, Dr. James Parenti (Diane) of Erie; and one sister, Corinne Parenti of Erie. Also surviving are two grandchildren Daniel and Elizabeth Paczewitz, and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Private burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Erie City Mission, 1017 French St, Erie, PA 16501. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now