Local Businessman
Richard C. "Dick" Gebhardt, age 94, passed peacefully on February 4, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1924, to Clyde and Ruth Gebhardt.
He shared 72 years of marriage with his loving wife, Joan M. Oldach, whom he married on May 5, 1945.
He was a lifelong resident of Erie.
Richard Gebhardt was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He was a proud WWII Navy veteran, serving on the destroyer USS Boyle in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific theaters. He received a B.S. in Business Administration from Kent State University in 1949. From 1950 to 1969, he worked for the family business, United Oil Manufacturing Co., in Erie, becoming vice-president of sales and purchasing. He later became vice-president and director of United Erie, Inc., of Erie. In retirement, Dick became a welcoming presence at election-day polling stations.
He was a past president of the Independent Oil Compounders Association, a past chairman of the Port Commission, a member of Wayside Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Rotary Club of Erie and the Y Men's Club.
He was a caring and committed father and husband. He loved to travel and especially enjoyed summer vacations with his family, including fishing trips to Canada, a two-month tour of the United States, and motor home trips to Cape Cod. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Dick was a gregarious man with a robust laugh.
He was predeceased by his wife Joan, daughter Amy Gebhardt Hagelin, great-granddaughter Milly Bles, and brother Gordon.
Richard is survived by three children Dr. Mark Gebhardt and wife Kristi of Boston, Lisa Blevins and husband Ralph of Westminster, Md., and Dr. Bruce Gebhardt and wife Robin of Cincinnati. He is also survived by grandchildren Jonathan and Susanna Gebhardt, Jordan Bles and Melanie Blevins, Ben and Anna Gebhardt, and one great-granddaughter, Rosey Jo Bles.
In his later years, he remained in touch with the world around him, reading the Erie Times-News and the Wall Street Journal daily. He was ready to join his wife Joan, but he will be greatly missed by those who survive him.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
The family will receive friends at Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Service there at 12 noon. The Rev. Keith Sundberg, of Wayside Presbyterian Church, will officiate. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by Erie Crawford County Burial Detail.
