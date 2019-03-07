|
Robert B. Baker, age 61, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born in Erie, on August 6, 1957, son of the late Edward and Judith Baker.
Bob was in Preventative Maintenance for Plastek Manufacturing. He was an avid fisherman in all seasons and loved his Camaro.
Bob is survived by his lifelong friend and his wife of 30 years, Vicki Baker; two daughters, Kimberly Baker and Kristin Baker; one brother, Gary Baker (Pam); one sister, Kathy Baker; three grandsons, Devin, Isayah, and Andre Baker; and two granddaughters, Miriam and Amariyana Baker.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 6 p.m. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 7, 2019