Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Baker


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert B. Baker Obituary
Robert B. Baker, age 61, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born in Erie, on August 6, 1957, son of the late Edward and Judith Baker.

Bob was in Preventative Maintenance for Plastek Manufacturing. He was an avid fisherman in all seasons and loved his Camaro.

Bob is survived by his lifelong friend and his wife of 30 years, Vicki Baker; two daughters, Kimberly Baker and Kristin Baker; one brother, Gary Baker (Pam); one sister, Kathy Baker; three grandsons, Devin, Isayah, and Andre Baker; and two granddaughters, Miriam and Amariyana Baker.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 6 p.m. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now