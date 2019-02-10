|
Robert C. Walker, age 92, formerly of Erie, passed away on February 8, 2019 at the Joy's Place Senior Care in Chardon, Ohio.
He was born on November 1, 1926 in Erie, Pa., and was the son of late Charles Walker and Ruby Orton Walker.
Bob was a graduate of East High School in 1944 and attended Gannon University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during WWII. His basic training was at Fort Blanding, Fla., and served in Manilla, Philippines and also in Japan. He had worked at Plastek Industries for 27 years in Production Control; as Plant Manager and as New Product Coordinator. He was also a member of the Church of the Cross for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert, and his wife, Fannie M. Kiovisto Walker in 2014.
Bob is survived by daughters, Patti L. Walker, Charleen Ambrose, Teena Corson, Natalie Coakwell, and Randee Struna, and a son, David Mapes. Many grandchildren also survive.
A memorial service will be held at Church of the Cross, 5901 Millfair Rd., Erie, PA 16415 on Thursday, February 14th at 11 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th St. Erie. Memorials may be made to a . Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019