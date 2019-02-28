Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Robert Daniel Angerer Jr. Obituary
Robert Daniel Angerer Jr., age 47, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Vincent Medical Center.

He was born in Erie on February 17, 1972, a son of Nancy Robertson and the late Robert Daniel Angerer Sr.

He was a 1991 graduate of East High School. Robert worked as a supervisor at the Plastek Group. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed model cars, electronic toys and playing video games.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Laura Jackson Angerer; two daughters, Megan Angerer and Taylour Angerer; stepdaughter, Kayla Jackson; brother, Tony Mazzone (Sue); and a sister, Kris Dobrich (Jim). He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave) on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 28, 2019
