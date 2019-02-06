|
Robert J. Wingerter, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Bob was born in Erie, on September 9, 1933, the son of the late Robert and Lucy Marsh Wingerter.
Bob graduated from Erie Tech High School and became a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. He retired from Mayer Brothers in 1997. Bob was a member of many local clubs and groups around Erie, including the Operating Engineers Local 66. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish for many years. Bob was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Anne C. Reynolds Wingerter, and his brother, William Wingerter.
He is survived by his children, Robert Wingerter (Audrey) of Edinboro, Pa., Anne Marie Burrows (Charles) of Albion, Pa., Martha Louise Pirello (Wallace E. Reichard) of Erie, Pa., and Mary Lou Rivera (Ismael, Jr.) of East Springfield, Pa., five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and his brother, John Wingerter (Annette) of Hermitage, Pa. Bob is also survived by his in-laws, Jack and Jean Reynolds Miller, of Lockport, Ill. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call on Thursday at the Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and are invited to the service there on Friday at 11:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church at 12 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
