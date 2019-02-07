|
Robert Kilgannon Allen—of Erie, Pa., died peacefully on Tuesday, with family nearby. He was born on March 17, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pa. to Thaddeus P. and Amelia C. (Farber) Allen.
He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (O'Meara) Allen for 64 years; and the loving father of his late sons: Francis X., Daniel J., and Patrick G. Allen.
He graduated from St. Joseph University in Physics and Penn State with a M.S. in Electrical Engineering. Bob came to Erie with the General Electric Co. in 1953 and worked half his career as an engineer and half in management, and consulted for 15 years after retiring from GE. His career spanned the exciting era transitioning from steam locomotives, when controls went from electro-mechanical to electronic, continuing to the more modern rapid transit industry. He holds a number of patents assigned to GE and wrote a series of 20 articles, "Electronics on the Rails," covering aspects of controls and electronics for Railway Magazine, which were republished as a technical publication by the National Railway Administration (NRA.) He was part of the braking system design team for GE's monorail, a prominent exhibit at the 1964 World's Fair in New York City.
Bob interests were trains, history, travel, reading and following his investments in the stock market. He traveled extensively on his job and traveled frequently with Peggy when he retired. He had been to fix continents, and missed Australia because he didn't realize they would need a VISA. They enjoyed seeing their grandchildren growing up and came for all the special occasions. They were founding members of St. Luke Church and were active there when the family was younger and belonged to several clubs in Erie. Bob was an avid history buff, especially about the Civil War and president Lincoln. He imparted a love of history to most of his children, and it was a frequent conversation topic. He belonged to many train related societies and groups, and enjoyed their magazines, as well.
He is survived by five children: son Stephen I. and his wife Julie of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; son Mark P. of Houston, Texas; daughter Madeleine L. and her husband Paul Tertell of McLean, Va.; daughter Roberta Omark of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; and son Michael T. of McLean, Va.; and ten grandchildren: Christi, Kathleen, Kristina, Patricia, Laura, John, Edward, William, Suzanne and Blake; and two great-grandchildren: Haley and Asher.
