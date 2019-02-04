|
|
Robert L. DiNicola, 89, of Erie, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Fairview Manor.
He was born January 22, 1930 in Erie, a son of the late Giacomo and Theresa Presogna DiNicola.
He graduated from Technical Memorial High School and following high school he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He had worked at Erie Forge and Steel, Graziano Trucking and retired from the Erie School District.
Robert enjoyed golfing and his spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl M. Lempicki DiNicola; his brother Adolph "Ed" DiNicola and his wife Joanne; and his sister Jackie Graziano and her husband, Manuel.
He is survived by his daughter Terri Marie Brockway (Randy), of Erie; three grandchildren, Gina Marie Brockway (fiancé Bo Ruef), Jacob Robert Brockway and Nicole Noel Brockway.
Robert had a special bond with nieces and nephews, Robert Graziano (Daneen), Richard Graziano (Kim), Jamie DiNicola (Cory), David DiNicola, Linda Krause (Michael), and Kathy Sweet. Also surviving are great-nieces and great-nephews, and numerous Godchildren.
A special thanks to Carren, Christina, Veronica, and Danielle from Great Lakes Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2212 Raspberry St. on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 4, 2019