Robert Lee Griffey, Sr., age 95, of Conneaut and formerly of Clermont, Fla., passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Villa at the Lake.
Robert "Bob" was born June 8, 1923, in Conneaut, Ohio, the son of Voris and Celia (Rose) Griffey.
He graduated from Conneaut High School in 1941 and worked at Thompson Products in Cleveland. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion, better known as the Seabees, as a crane operator, serving in Guadalcanal and Okinawa during WWII, and was honorably discharged in 1946. Bob married Betty Jane Heckman on June 8, 1946 (his birthday) and they spent nearly 68 blessed years together. Mr. Griffey worked at the Nickel Plate Railroad and R.M.I. as a machinist until his retirement in 1985. He was a former member of the First United Methodist Church, now New Leaf United Methodist Church, and was a lifelong member of The American Legion Cowle Post 151 and VFW Post 943.
Bob and Betty moved to Clermont, Fla. in 1986, where they indulged their zeal for golf all year long. He returned to his hometown in 2017 to be with his family.
He is survived by a son, Robert L. Griffey, Jr., of Conneaut; two daughters, Sally Clark and husband Bob of Fairview, Pa. and Becky Potts and fiance Richard Snyder of Conneaut; six grandchildren, Rob Coxon, Jason Sherman, Bryan West, Allen Clark, Katy Griffey and Melissa Branthoover; six great-grandchildren, Dillon Scafuro, Judah and Eponine West and Taylor, Lauren and Morgan Davenport; niece, Penny Forsythe; and nephew, Randy Snow.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Jane Griffey in 2014; his sister, Edith Barnes; and niece, Gail Lahti.
The family would like to thank the staff, aides and nurses at the Villa at the Lake for their excellent care. We'd also like to express our sincere gratitude to the care team members of Hospice of the Western Reserve for their support, compassion and dedication.
A private family memorial service and interment will be held at Greenlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Kingsville, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH 44004.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, Ohio.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2019