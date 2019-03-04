|
|
Robert Notley, age 73, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his residence.
He was born September 2, 1945 in Erie, a son of the late Fred and Ruth Lindgren Notley.
Robert graduated from East High School in 1966, and was an inspector at Autoclave Engineering/Snap-Tite for 45 years.
He was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church, and enjoyed fishing and hunting, spending time with family and friends and especially the joy of his life, his grandson Parker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Notley, and a sister, Isabelle Tomassi.
Survivors include his wife and best friend of 52 years, Claire Audrey Notley; sons Ryan Notley (Shelly) of Erie and Mark Notley of Bradenton, Fla.; sisters-in-law: Joyce Boxer (George), Phyllis House, Marcy Raykowski, Carol Raykowski, all of Erie, Pa., and Linda Croushore of New Albany, Indiana; brothers-in-law Ron Raykowski (Patricia) of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Thomas Raykowski (Linda) of Erie, grandson Parker Notley of Erie, one nephew and several nieces.
Friends may call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, (at Powell Avenue.) on Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service there on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 West 6th Street, at 11 a.m. with Reverend John Detisch officiating.
Private entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 East 11th Street, Erie, PA 16503 or the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2019