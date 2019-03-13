Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Baughman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Baughman Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert R. Baughman Sr. Obituary
Robert R. Baughman Sr., age 98, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Manchester Commons. He was born in Brookville, Pa., on September 19, 1920, a son of the late Clair and Kathryn (Richards) Baughman.

Robert worked in the shipping department at Young Brothers Electronics, retiring in 1982. He served with the U.S. Army and during World War II. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia M. (Thaler) Baughman, a great-grandson, Tyler Hoepner; and four sisters, Nadine McAninch, Mary Loncharic, Virginia Hatch and Doris Blair.

Survivors include four daughters, Judith Flowers, husband Robert of Florence, Ariz., Maureen Hungerford, husband Timothy of Apache Junction, Ariz., Melanie Oncea, husband John of Erie and Michelle Johnson, husband John of Fairview; one son, Robert Baughman, Jr., wife Kathie of Phoenix, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends are invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8p.m. Services will be held there on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Condolences and photos may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Memorials may be made to the Erie Area Rabbit Society & Rescue (E.A.R.S.).

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now