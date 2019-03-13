|
|
Robert R. Baughman Sr., age 98, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Manchester Commons. He was born in Brookville, Pa., on September 19, 1920, a son of the late Clair and Kathryn (Richards) Baughman.
Robert worked in the shipping department at Young Brothers Electronics, retiring in 1982. He served with the U.S. Army and during World War II. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia M. (Thaler) Baughman, a great-grandson, Tyler Hoepner; and four sisters, Nadine McAninch, Mary Loncharic, Virginia Hatch and Doris Blair.
Survivors include four daughters, Judith Flowers, husband Robert of Florence, Ariz., Maureen Hungerford, husband Timothy of Apache Junction, Ariz., Melanie Oncea, husband John of Erie and Michelle Johnson, husband John of Fairview; one son, Robert Baughman, Jr., wife Kathie of Phoenix, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8p.m. Services will be held there on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Condolences and photos may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to the Erie Area Rabbit Society & Rescue (E.A.R.S.).
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 13, 2019