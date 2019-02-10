|
The Lord Jesus Christ gently carried Roger Alan Czulewicz to his heavenly home on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Roger fought a courageous battle with cancer and its critical effects for over a year. His medical teams both in Erie and in Pittsburgh frequently expressed amazement at his faith and courage as he suffered in pain.
Roger was born in Erie on May 3, 1970, the beloved son of Francis "Shelly" and Shirley Walsh Czulewicz.
Roger graduated from St. Luke Elementary School, Cathedral Prep, Penn State University main campus where he was a member of the Alpha Chi Rho social fraternity. He then earned his Juris Doctorate at Dayton University School of Law.
He was a very kind and giving man, often helping others with no compensation for himself. People always meant more to him than material things. He was a fun guy to be with and will be sadly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Dr. Laura Czulewicz Reese and her husband Judge Scott T. Reese, his beloved nieces: Hannah Lynn and Katerina Taylor Reese of Ashland, Ky., his uncle Tony Czulewicz, his aunts; Theresa Walsh Dodson and Doris Walsh, cousins; Rick, Sharon, and David Walsh, Catherine Walsh Detzel, Kimberly Dodson Martinez, Michele Dodson Erdely, and Anthony Czulewicz, Jr.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Anna and Edward Walsh, Helen and Frank Czulewicz, and numerous other close relatives and friends.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and also the family will be present to visit with family and friends at St. Jude R.C. Church, 2801 West 6th Street, Erie, PA 16505 on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 5711 West Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505. Memorial Contributions may be made to "The Shelly and Shirley Czulewicz Trustee Scholarship" in memory of Roger to Penn State Behrend, Office of Advancement, 4701 College Dr., Erie, PA 16563.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019