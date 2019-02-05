|
Ron Wiegle, our hero, age 71, of Edinboro, passed away from pancreatic cancer, at his winter home in North Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, February 3, 2019, surrounded by his wife and sister-in-law. He was born in Oakland, Pa., on September 8, 1947, a son of the late Dorothy and Herbert Wiegle.
A graduate of Seneca Valley High School and Edinboro University, he served in the U.S. Army, 23rd Infantry Division (Americal) at Chu Lai, Vietnam. Ron taught in the Penncrest School District, managed the Burger Chef in Edinboro, and retired from sales at Walker Brothers Buick-Chevrolet in Edinboro. He was a lifetime member of the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, serving as treasurer for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
He is survived by Cheryl, his wife of 49 years, a beloved sister-in-law, Pam and her children Jamie, Seth, Adam, and Tory, four additional nieces and nephews, and many, many close friends.
Ron will be remembered for being a friend to all, for his kindness to everyone, his wit and sense of humor, his love of golf, and his courage in enduring several health issues over the past twenty years.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held in Edinboro this summer, with details to be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or to the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16412.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 5, 2019