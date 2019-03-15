|
Ronald Allen Hall, 59, of Edinboro, passed away at his home, on March 13, 2019, after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for three and a half years. Ronald was born in Meadville, on February 6, 1960, the son of the late Boyd Lee Hall and Anita Iversen Hall.
After graduating with the class of Cambridge Springs High School in 1978, he married Michelle Lynn Murray on September 18, 1982. In the early 1980s, Ron worked with his father drilling commercial gas wells. In 1984, he began working for Meadowbrook Dairy for ten years until 1994. Then, for several years, he operated Ron Hall Well Drilling. Beginning in 1997, he started a 22-year career working as an assembler at GE Transportation until 2019. He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. Ron was a generous, ambitious, and hard worker who was a true friend to many.
In addition to his father, Boyd Lee Hall, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Arnold Hall.
Survivors include wife, Michelle Lynn Hall of Edinboro; son, Andrew Lee Hall of Edinboro; mother, Anita Hall of Union City; brother, Lorenz Hall and his wife, Kim of Guys Mills; sister, Faye Stauffer and her husband, Wayne of Union City; brother, Donald Hall and his wife, Sue of Guys Mills; sister, Patricia Orr of Saegertown; sister, Carol Cressley and her husband, Russell of Ripley, N.Y.; brother, Dwight Hall and his wife Cindy of Townville; sister, Amy Hall of Michigan; brother, Mark Hall and his wife, Heather of New York; brother, Merle Hall and his wife, Nicole of Townville; sister, Amanda Hall; brother, Carl Hall; sister Joy Hall; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Dianna Murray of Edinboro; sister-in-law, Cathy Hall of Erie; sister-in-law, Barb Cooper and her husband, Dick of Sherman, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Robin Williams and her husband, Jim of Erie; sister-in-law, Colleen Donaldson and her husband, Shane of Edinboro; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs on Saturday, March 16th, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the First Church of God in Cambridge Springs on Sunday, March 17th, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Jim Callender officiating. Interment will be at Cambridge Cemetery. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2019