Ronald S. Brzezinski, age 80, of Erie, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Manchester Commons, after a courageous, 15-year battle with lung cancer.
Ronald was born in Erie, Pa., on March 22, 1938, the son of the late Stephen and Mary Grabowska Brzezinski.
He was a 1952 graduate of Erie Technical High School and served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1957 to 1960.
Ronald was employed as a Pattern Maker at many places, most notably at Electralloy in Oil City, until his retirement, and he was a member of the St. Stanislaus Church.
In his free time, he was an avid hunter, loved woodworking, enjoyed the casino and the peninsula, and most of all, loved spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Brzezinski.
He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Kinross and her husband Kevin, of Erie, a son, Mark Brzezinski and his wife Barbara, of Cambridge Springs, and grandchildren Brian Kinross, Kyle Kinross and Ashley Brzezinski. He is further survived by two great-grandchildren, Jace and Skylah Kinross and a sister, Donna Payne and her husband Everett, of Florida.
Services are private and entrusted to the Burton West Lake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the Regional Cancer Center, especially Dr. Rothman and his wonderful staff, and to the staff at Manchester Commons for their compassion and care while he was there.
Inurnment will be in the Whispering Pines Cremation Garden on Norcross Road.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ronald's name to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 17, 2019