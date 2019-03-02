Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38th St.
Erie, PA
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38th St.
Erie, PA
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38th St.
Erie, PA
Ronald W. Fox


Ronald W. Fox Obituary
Ronald W. Fox, age 75, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Clarion, Pa., on March 27, 1943, a son of the late Wilson and (Mary) Hanlon Fox.

After high school, Ron attended the Data Processing Institute in Erie. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Army Rifle and Pistol Shooting Team while in Hawaii. Ron was a hydraulic press operator at Kaiser Aluminum-Accuride for 40 years, retiring in 2005. He was a member of TBN, the Trinity Broadcasting Network. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing, and shooting guns, and was also a member of the NRA.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Fox, his son, Ronald S. Fox and a brother, Dennis Fox.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Helen M. (Shea) Fox, three grandchildren, Daniel Fox, David Fox and Kristie Fox, all of Erie, one brother, Fred Fox, and his wife Mona of Clarion, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Brian and Sherri Shea of Phoenix, Ariz., and several nieces and nephews and cousins also survive.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and to attend services there on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment, with full military honors, will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Condolences and tributes may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 2, 2019
