Rose Marie Guilford, age 81, of Erie passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Elmwood Gardens. She was born September 19, 1937 in Erie, the daughter of the late Dominic and Jenny Spano Alacce (Alecci).
Rose was a 1956 graduate of East High School and had worked for Kroger's supermarkets and later became a sales rep for Nabisco. She also loved to volunteer at the Erie Children's Museum and the YMCA.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas J. Guilford and a brother, Carl Alacce.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Tammy Scully and her husband Keith of Hamburg, N.Y. and she is the sister of Connie Borowicz (Ed) of Erie; Amelia Petri (Bob) of Ridgefield, Conn.; and John Alecci (Maryann) of Erie. She is the grandmother of Thomas Scully and Kade Scully, and is the sister–in –law of George Guilford (Pat) and MaryFaith Alacce. She is further survived by her longtime friend and companion, Paul Adams.
There will be no visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held with burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, PO Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508 or to Make- A- Wish Foundation, 1001 State St. Suite 502, Erie, PA 16501. Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 4, 2019