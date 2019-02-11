|
|
Best Mom Ever
Rose (Musone) Bizzarro, age 88, of Erie, passed away at UPMC Hamot, Sunday, February 10, 2019. Born in Marcianese, Italy, September 4, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Maria Musone.
Rose enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She also loved her dog, Dolly.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by a sister, Caterina Raucci and son-in-law, Gary Hills.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles Bizzarro, whom she married on January 28, 1951; seven children, Jennie "Jenn" Hills, Mary Lou Robie, husband Jerry, Joseph C. Bizzarro, wife Lori M., Patricia Nicastro, husband Robert, Ralph Bizzarro, Chuck Bizzarro, wife Tina L., and Lisa Chiarelli, husband Rodney; 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Allesandra, of Milan Italy; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m., and may attend prayers there, Wednesday at 12:15 p.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Andrew Church at 1 p.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 11, 2019