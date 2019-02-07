Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. George R.C. Church
5145 Peach Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George R.C. Church
5145 Peach Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Dowling Lawrence


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Rosemarie Dowling Lawrence, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was born in East Meadow, N.Y., on August 27, 1926, the daughter of the late James Anthony and Pasqualinia C. Tanzola Dowling.

She lived her life totally for Jesus; he was her everything.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas David Lawrence, Sr. and one sister Margaret Frisch.

She is survived by her children: Carol Lynne Fordyce (William) of Garrettsville, Ohio, Thomas David Lawrence, Jr. (Paula) of Teaneck, N.J., Patricia Marie Lawrence-Troke of Woodhull, N.Y., Kathleen Payne (James) of Green Lane, Pa., Bernadette Miller of Frisco, Texas, James C. Lawrence, Sr. of Erie, and Christine M. Hubbard of Wattsburg, Pa., one sister Minette Scarmuzzo, one brother James Dowling, sixteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Friends may attend a visitation at St. George R.C. Church on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George R.C. Church, 5145 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.