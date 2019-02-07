|
Rosemarie Dowling Lawrence, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was born in East Meadow, N.Y., on August 27, 1926, the daughter of the late James Anthony and Pasqualinia C. Tanzola Dowling.
She lived her life totally for Jesus; he was her everything.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas David Lawrence, Sr. and one sister Margaret Frisch.
She is survived by her children: Carol Lynne Fordyce (William) of Garrettsville, Ohio, Thomas David Lawrence, Jr. (Paula) of Teaneck, N.J., Patricia Marie Lawrence-Troke of Woodhull, N.Y., Kathleen Payne (James) of Green Lane, Pa., Bernadette Miller of Frisco, Texas, James C. Lawrence, Sr. of Erie, and Christine M. Hubbard of Wattsburg, Pa., one sister Minette Scarmuzzo, one brother James Dowling, sixteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Friends may attend a visitation at St. George R.C. Church on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George R.C. Church, 5145 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 7, 2019