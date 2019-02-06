|
Ruth Derby Range, 98, of Erie, died Saturday, February 02, 2019, at Sarah Reed Senior Living and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus. She was born in Erie, on May 10, 1920 a daughter of the late Edwin S. and Mary Murphy Derby.
Ruth graduated from Academy High School in 1939. She volunteered at Elmwood Presbyterian Lodge and participated for many years at the Glenwood YMCA's aquatic exercise classes. Ruth enjoyed word search and jig saw puzzles, crewel, and was an avid reader. She attended chapel services at Sarah Reed Senior Living and loved going to all the music programs offered there.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John M. Range; her son, Donald Range; her granddaughter, Stacy Field; her sister, Charlotte Derby; and her three brothers, Parker, Merle and Harold "Jim" Derby.
Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Fialkowski and her husband David, of Millcreek; her son, Jay Range and his wife Adriana of Houston, Texas; her daughter-in-law, Marsha Range, of Poway, Calif.; her four grandchildren, Heather, Amber, Melissa, and Jay Michael Range; her great-grandson, Mason; and her niece, nephew, and a few cousins.
Friends may call at Glenwood United Methodist Church - 2931 Myrtle St, on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service there at 3 p.m. Burial will be private in Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sarah Reed Senior Living - 227 W. 22nd St., Erie, PA 16502. Funeral arrangements are handled by the Russell C. Schmidt Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2019