|
|
Samuel Alexander Epps III, "The Legend," age 69, passed away February 9, 2019, at home. He was born August 13, 1949, in Erie, Pa., to the late Berneice and Samuel Smith.
He graduated from Academy High School in 1968, where he ran track and broke numerous records. He attended Penn State Behrend, where he received an Associate's degree in history. He began his professional career at Hayes Manufacturing, continuing with Erisco Industries, and retired March 23, 2018 from Welch's after nineteen years.
Sam was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and the Boston Celtics and was fortunate to attend and enjoy many games with his family and friends. A superfan in his own right, Sam would go toe to toe on behalf of his teams, whether they were winning or losing. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Union Local 397, the Gem City Elks No. 328 and the American Legion Post 945.
Sam loved to travel. With his wife, Sam visited many parts of the world, including Bahrain, UAE, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cozumel, Mexico, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Jamaica, Las Vegas, and Niagara Falls.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Ola M. Epps, brother Alex Epps, and brother William B. Epps.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Epps, daughters Tamara Lyons of Landover, Maryland, Heaven Thompkins, Augusta, Ga. and Dr. Angel Afalobi, Bahrain, UAE, sons Samuel A. Epps IV (Zabrina), Laurel, Maryland and Xavier L. Epps, Erie, Pa., grandsons Rassjon T. Epps (Aliyah), Gregory Brock Jr, Devyn Lyons, and Xavier L. Epps Jr.. granddaughters Omarria Epps and Chyna Riggs, sister Roseanne Hampton, Erie, Pa. and brother Richard Epps, San Diego, Calif., sisters-in-law Margie Robison, Erie, Pa., Pearlena Crowe, Akron, Ohio, Mary Lashley, Erie, Pa., Cassandra Ford, Augusta, Ga., and Swan Dunn, Miami, and brothers-in-law Carlton Thompkins, Harlem, Ga., James Dorsey, Augusta, Ga., and Clinton Dunn, Erie, Pa., and a host of relatives and friends.
Friends may call on the family at the Burton Funeral Home, 602 West 10th Street, on Friday, February 15th, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 12 noon conducted by Min. Johnny Johnson. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Burton Funeral Home, 602 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 13, 2019