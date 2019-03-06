|
Samuel Carroll, Jr., 79, of Erie, passed away on March 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Lincolnville, S.C., on September 9, 1939, son of the late Samuel and Beatrice Manus Carroll, Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Champion, a son, Teddy Spearman and a grandson, Levelle Carroll.
"Jabo" served in the U.S. Navy, and he loved repairing. He operated a home based TV repair shop and was an auto mechanic. He was an ordained minister and served at Holy Trinity C.O.G.I.C. of Erie, Pa. and was a Deacon at Abundant Life Ministries in Erie. He loved researching, studying and sharing the Word, he loved to sew and tailor most of his wardrobe, he loved Jazz music and often sacrificed his time helping others. He made friends from all walks of life, dedicated his later years to helping family and friends reach their appointments, shuttling many across Erie streets and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by a brother, Issac David "I.D." Carroll of Erie and 11 children, Samela Carroll of Erie, Kevin Carroll of Columbus, Ga., Lou and Charleen (Carroll) Demas of Dublin, Ohio, Darrick Carroll of Erie, Sam Carroll of Washington, D.C., Kermitt Carroll of Marietta, Ga., Roscoe and Shatoia Carroll of Erie, Ruth and Sam Carroll of Lawrenceville, Ga., Rachel Carroll of Illinois, and Craig Carroll of Big Sands, Calif. He was the stepfather of three children, Tracy and Robert "Bryan" Young of Pineville, NC., Keith and Robin (Young) Dixon of Erie and Cathy Young of Milwaukee, Wis. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may call on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Abundant Life Ministries, 806 Parade Street, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 6, 2019