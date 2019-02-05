|
|
Sandra "Sandy" Lee (Brightman) Markley, age 72, of Meadville, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Meadville Medical Center. Born July 6, 1946, in Jamestown, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Wilfred and Lillian Ruth (Burch) Brightman.
Sandy was an artist at heart. She was very creative and talented, making many beautiful drawings and various crafts. She enjoyed gardening, hunting for antiques, singing songs, and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Sandy worked for the Erie and Meadville Chambers of Commerce, JCPenney Department Store, and Eriez Magnetics. As the past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 742, Sandy also enjoyed volunteering her time in helping others.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Ann Markley, at birth; and a brother, Wilfred R. "Buster" Brightman.
She is survived by Thomas Markley; their children, Stephen Markley, wife Sharon, of Gastonia, N.C., Diane Marie Markley of Erie, and Barbara Laughlin, husband Kevin, of Princeton, Mass.; two sisters, Patricia Steiner, of Erie, and Idamae Picheco, husband Michael, of Spring Hill, Fla.; and brother, Charles "Chuck" Brightman, of Richwood, W.Va.; nine grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholas, and Christopher Markley, Joseph Markley-Catalano, Autum Lee Slocum, and Brooke Violet Slocum, and Brigid, Sara, and Rachel Laughlin; and Chester the dog.
Friends may call on Wednesday, February 6th from 2 p.m. until the time of a service at 5 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 742, 7605 Maple St., Fairview, PA 16415. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
