Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Sarah M. Engel Obituary
Sarah M. Engel, age 13, of Harborcreek, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born in Erie, on June 13, 2005, and is the beloved daughter of Lawrence W. Engel, II and Jayne Birdsall Engel.

Sarah was in the 7th grade at Harbor Creek Jr./Sr. High School. She loved the arts, especially crafts, participating in Girl Scout Troop 36138, and the school plays. Sarah enjoyed playing softball and swimming. She wanted to pursue a modeling career and participated in local fashion shows at the Millcreek Mall.

Sarah was exceptionally personable and was known to reach out to shy people and befriend them. She loved the Steelhead family and the younger siblings of the baseball club players. Sarah was also a huge animal lover and spoiled her family pets. She had a strong personality and an inquisitive mind.

In addition to her parents, Sarah is survived by her older brother, Jacob; her younger sister, Rebecca; grandparents, Lawrence and Cheryl Engel, and Clinton and Erna Birdsall; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church. Interment will follow at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 2, 2019
